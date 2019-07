Тъжно! Ето до това може да доведе боксът (ВИДЕО)

@prichardcolon still working hard.. but he doesn’t move by himself, or talk, or smile. He remains in a vegetative state, the result of a 1.5-centimeter brain bleed that gushed in the left side of his head during a boxing match on 17 October, 2015.

