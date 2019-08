9 медицински сестри родиха по едно и също време

It was so much fun photographing this group of 9 labor and delivery nurses from Maine! These ladies all work together and delivered their babies between April and July. I hope someday these babies know just how special the work their mama's do is. My kids are 11 and 9 now but I am still so thankful for the L&D nurses that were by my side when I delivered them ❤ It was a pleasure to photograph this group and see the special connection they have. The babies ranged in age from 3 weeks to 3.5 months! #carlymurrayphotography #maine #mainenewbornphotography #mainenewbornphotographer #laboranddelivery #birth #9 #maine #mainenurses #mainebabies #mainenewborn #portlandmaine #southernmaine #L&D #hospital

