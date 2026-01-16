Shelby has released a powerful and much cheaper Mustang, which Ford does not have

While Ford seems completely absorbed in the obsession with the high-tech and inaccessible Mustang GTD, the legends from Shelby American decided to remind the world what true American pleasure behind the wheel really means. With the premiere of the new Shelby GT350 Convertible for the 2026 model year, the company deals a direct blow to Detroit's conservative strategy, offering a combination that many thought had disappeared: brutal power, sky above the head and the coveted three pedals.

Wind in your hair with 810 horsepower

Shelby's new gem doesn't just fill a niche - it creates its own. While the official Mustang GTD relies on a closed roof and an automated transmission, the GT350 lets purists conduct the symphony of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 through a six-speed manual. For those looking for real seat-squeezing, the Whipple-supercharged version delivers a dizzying 810 horsepower, leaving the standard naturally aspirated model (480 hp) as “reasonable” choice for everyday driving.

Exclusivity at half the price

One of the biggest advantages of the new Shelby is its positioning. With a starting price of around $128,000 for the convertible, it looks like a real bargain compared to the asking price of over $325,000 for the factory GTD. However, exclusivity is guaranteed – company president Gary Peterson has already announced that the total production run for 2026 (including coupe and convertible) will be limited to under 1,000 units to preserve the model's collector value.

Technological details and vision

The changes for the new model don't stop at the convertible roof. The GT350 comes with a completely revised front end, including an aggressive hood with hot air extractors, a massive front splitter and a model-specific Borla exhaust system, the roar of which is capable of waking up the entire neighborhood. The chassis has also undergone “therapy” Shelby with new stabilizer bars and lowering springs, ensuring that the car will stay glued to the asphalt, whether you're on the track or on a coastal boulevard.

In a world that strives for complete automation, the Shelby GT350 Convertible is the rebellious cry of a passing era. This is a car for people who don't want a computer to change gears for them and want to smell burnt gasoline as the sun sets over the horizon.