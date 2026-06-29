Global car production is falling

The global automotive sector started the year with a slight push on the brakes, registering a delicate but noticeable decline in production rates. In the first three months, just under 22.4 million vehicles came off the conveyors around the world, which is a contraction of one percent compared to the same period last year. The dynamics show a shift in the layers and a clear change in consumer demand worldwide, according to the latest data from the World Organization of Automobile Manufacturers (OICA).

A look at the details reveals a rather curious picture by segment, where traditional family and city models are losing ground to the heavy artillery. Assembled passenger cars decreased by 2% to 16 million units, which largely dictates the overall negative trend. At the opposite pole, however, are light commercial vehicles, recording a growth of 3% to 5.2 million units, while the production of large trucks is booming with a 7% jump and a volume of over 1 million vehicles. The bus sector, on the other hand, reports a slight decline of 2%, ending at a modest 75 thousand units.

In geographical terms, Asia's dominance remains undeniable, although with some cracks in the surface. China continues to be the absolute colossus in the industry, churning out an impressive 7.03 million vehicles for the period from January to March. Despite its leading position, the market is cooling in the Celestial Empire, expressed in a 7% decline year-on-year.

However, the remaining players in the top five are taking advantage of the situation and trying to catch up. The silver medal goes to the United States, where local factories produced 2.55 million units, reporting a modest growth of 2%. Japan follows closely behind with 2.2 million vehicles and a 3% increase, which proves the stability of local brands.

However, the real furor in the quarter came from South Asia, where India showed its muscles and recorded a dizzying growth of 13%, crossing the mark of 1.9 million cars produced. This boom solidifies the country as one of the hottest and most promising automotive hubs on the planet. Against this background, the European automotive locomotive Germany closes the prestigious Top 5, but with a slight deficit - 1.1 million vehicles and a minimal decline of 1%.