Jeff Bezos has a serious merit for the appearance of Ferrari Luce

A walk with Jeff Bezos in July 2016 gave Ferrari chairman John Elkann the first serious reason to consider creating an electric car. Ten years later, the idea has already had a concrete result - Ferrari Luce, the first all-electric model of the Italian brand.

Elkann talked about his conversation with the founder of Amazon during the Wave technology conference in Turin. According to him, Bezos did not present automotive expertise, but drew attention to the importance of innovation. This was the first moment when Elkann began to seriously think about what Ferrari's electric car could be. The goal was not simply to replace the internal combustion engine with a battery, but to create a standalone model that uses the capabilities of new technologies.

Ferrari publicly announced its intention to launch a car without an internal combustion engine in June 2022. The project began to take concrete shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Elkann began discussing the future model with Jony Ive - the former head of design at Apple, who later worked on the car through his studio LoveFrom.

The Ferrari Luce was presented on May 25, 2026 and caused an unusually strong reaction for a model from the brand. The exterior design was subjected to criticism and ridicule on social networks, with the controversy surrounding the car's vision at times overshadowing its technical characteristics.

“We had absolutely no intention of creating a controversial Ferrari. We did not expect this reaction“, Elkann said. However, he described the global attention as significant for the project, noting that 1.3 billion people around the world have seen the car. Ferrari says reactions to the Luce are more positive when the car is seen in person rather than in a photo. Long lines of visitors formed around the model during a technology conference in Turin.

The model costs more than 500,000 euros and deliveries are due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Ferrari says customer interest has been significant and feedback has been positive.