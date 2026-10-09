Germany could play the role of a strategic turning point in the long-running bureaucratic saga surrounding the implementation of Tesla's advanced autonomous driving systems on the Old Continent. The transport minister in Berlin made a serious request for national approval of the Full Self-Driving technology, provoking an immediate reaction from Musk, who responded laconically in German with “Danke schön“.

This key geopolitical twist has the potential to overturn the balance of power within the European Union, where a number of countries are still extremely cautious about the American manufacturer's software solutions. To achieve large-scale European approval by qualified majority, the initiative requires the support of at least 15 member states, representing 65 percent of the bloc's population. With the accession of Germany and the expected positioning of France, which together form over a third of the European demographic weight, the scales are starting to tip in favor of the Palo Alto technology.

Despite serious disputes over the safety and limitations of the system, including the debatable possibility that the software can exceed legal speed limits by up to 10 percent, Berlin is inclined to allow its use. To allay regulatory concerns about marketing misleading consumers, the American company has proposed a compromise option, renaming the software “Tesla Assisted Driving“ in the spirit of its market strategy in China. Meanwhile, expectations indicate that an official vote at the European Union level could take place at the end of the year at the earliest, while markets such as Spain and Italy remain on hold.