Here comes the new Jaguar

After months of teasers, rumors and controversial reactions that followed the demonstrations of the conceptual direction, the British legend Jaguar revealed the official photos of its most important new model. The new Jaguar Type 01 came to the fore with a monumental swing, marking the beginning of a fundamental restart for the brand. The car steps into the arena with the ambition to completely define the idea of a luxury electric grand tourer, although its shape tips the scales more towards a classic four-door sedan, instead of the coupe expected by many.

The car's structure is built around the JEA architecture, designed from scratch, developed in conjunction with British engineering teams. The powertrain relies on three electric motors, generating a colossal 1,015 horsepower. This exceptional power is powered by a 118 kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 640 kilometers on a single charge. Despite its impressive dimensions - 5,235 mm in length, 3,200 mm in wheelbase and huge 23-inch wheels - the electric car catapults from standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

The Coventry brand's engineering team has paid special attention to the bodywork, making the model the most aerodynamic production model in its history. With a drag coefficient of Cd of 0.23, the vehicle features movable active deflectors and a unique three-component rear wing that retracts completely into the body. In addition, the British manufacturer places great emphasis on the fact that development, design and assembly are carried out entirely in the United Kingdom.

The exclusivity of the model is also guaranteed by the strict limit of only 60 units that will be produced for the global market. Although the final price lists are still kept secret, preliminary calculations and analyst forecasts point to a starting price of around 120,000 euros, which places it among the most expensive representatives in the history of the brand after the legendary supercar XJ220. The extravagant design will undoubtedly continue to generate polar opinions, but the market success of other recent exotic premieres such as the Ferrari Luce has proven that non-standard high-performance models quickly find their loyal buyers.