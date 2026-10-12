First meeting with the "crazy" Renault 5 Turbo 3E, one of which arrives in Bulgaria

Wide fenders, a two-seater interior and a silhouette that has almost nothing in common with the standard Renault 5. This is what the serial Renault 5 Turbo 3E looks like, shown to the public at the Paris Motor Show, where our team introduces you closely to an electric continuation of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 from the 80s.

The drive of the modern version uses two electric motors integrated into the rear wheels, which develop a system power of 555 hp, and Renault describes the car as a machine created for rally, drift and track, but adapted for driving on public roads. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes less than 3.5 seconds, and the maximum speed is 270 km/h. Thanks to the independently controlled rear motors, the car can distribute traction between the wheels and support controlled skidding.

The electrical system works with an 800-volt architecture and a 70-kilowatt-hour battery. When using a suitable fast-charging station, charging from 15 to 80 percent can take about 15 minutes. The declared range is over 400 kilometers according to WLTP, with the final indicators subject to homologation.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is 4.08 meters long, but its width reaches 2.03 meters. It is 1.38 meters high and weighs about 1,450 kilograms. The proportions are close to those of a small city car in length, but the width and the bulging arches place it visually much closer to sports models.

Production will be limited to 1,980 units – a reference to the year the original Renault 5 Turbo debuted. Each car will be numbered, and customers will be able to choose between different color schemes and a wide range of personalization solutions.

The estimated starting price is 160,000 euros before options and individual performance. The first deliveries are planned for 2027, and one of the limited units will arrive in our country after the company confirmed that an individual customer has expressed interest in the model.