Opel shows the future of the station wagon in Paris

Paris, Porte de Versailles. mobile.bg team at the event.

The Paris auto scene has always served as a laboratory for conceptual ideas that determine the direction of the industry for a decade to come. At this year's edition, the team from Rüsselsheim attracted attention with the premiere of the electric STX Concept station wagon, with which the brand demonstrates its high ambitions in the era of ecological mobility. The name is an abbreviation of Sports Tourer eXperimental, and the concept itself builds on the brand's rich heritage in this pragmatic segment, which began back in 1953 with the Olympia Rekord Caravan model.

The bold appearance of the prototype charts the way for the next generation of production cars of the German industry. The recognizable Vizor front has acquired a more monumental stance, complemented by expressive light strips that elegantly narrow towards the centrally located illuminated emblem. A sharp line of the hood emphasizes the vertical axis, giving the front an impressive character. Similar stylistic techniques are repeated at the rear, where subtle light strips surround the illuminated OPEL lettering under the sharply sloping roof line.

The side profile is dominated by widened wheel arches, the absence of traditional mirrors in favor of modern cameras and a spectacular two-tone silver-blue range. The designers have successfully combined a low silhouette with a significant amount of luggage space in the almost vertical rear area. The real magic, however, lies in the active aerodynamics. When driving at high speed, blue diffuser elements and vertical deflectors behind the wheels unfold from the body, optimizing the airflow and ensuring impeccable stability on German highways.

The futuristic look is complemented by massive 22-inch aerodynamic wheels shod with specialized Goodyear tires in size 285/35. Although the interior is still being refined with lightweight seats and a lighting concept called Drawing with Light, the technical foundation is already concrete. Opel confirms the presence of intelligent all-wheel drive and a top speed exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, while exact battery and range data remain secret.

During the special event, the company's CEO Florian Gütl revealed an ambitious investment plan of over one billion euros in Germany, including the premiere of four new models by 2030, including the long-awaited next-generation Astra. While the STX itself remains a conceptual masterpiece, it categorically sets new stylistic horizons for the brand.