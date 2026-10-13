The legendary 1999 Mercedes-Benz C230 Kompressor station wagon, once owned by three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda, will be auctioned in Austria for a surprisingly modest sum. The auction house Humer, Granner & Co GmbH estimates the car with 260,000 kilometers on the clock at just between 5,000 and 8,000 euros, with the bidding scheduled for October 17, 2026.

The car has a rather interesting fate after it was found stuffed in a shed on a farm in Austria, located between St. Pölten and Vienna. Over the decades of operation and storage, time has left serious marks on the specimen, with the auction organizers openly pointing out remarks on the bodywork and general wear and tear of the materials. Despite serious cosmetic problems and noticeable wear, the station wagon fully retains its functionality – it starts, drives and stops without any problems.

The factory specification of the car includes the classic Emerald Black metallic color, Mushroom interior, automatic air conditioning, xenon headlights and a rain sensor. In September 1999, the local representative Pappas delivered the car directly from the factory, after which Niki Lauda himself registered it at his home address in Vienna. The legendary driver used it for almost two years before writing it off in August 2001, after which the vehicle changed three more owners.

Despite its dilapidated condition and serious signs of time, experts define the car as a perfect candidate for a full restoration. The proven historical origin and direct connection to one of the greatest personalities in the history of motorsport, as well as the low price, attract the mass attention of collectors and fans, ready to restore the shine of the unique German station wagon.