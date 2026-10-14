Stellantis boss denies Maserati rumours

Stellantis has no plans to sell Maserati, said group CEO Antonio Filosa. Asked if the Italian brand could be separated from the car conglomerate, he replied: “Absolutely not“. The statement comes amid ongoing rumours about the future of Maserati, whose sales are falling and its position in the luxury car market remains under pressure.

Filosa also dismissed another possibility that Stellantis could split its European and US brands. He said such a move was “totally implausible”, as the group relies on joint development of technologies, platforms and powertrains for its different markets. Maserati will continue to be part of Stellantis' luxury portfolio. The group has discussed partnerships that could improve the brand's prospects, but that does not mean preparing for a sale.

One direction is closer cooperation between Maserati and Alfa Romeo. The two brands could share more engineering resources and technologies, which would reduce the cost and time to develop new models. At the same time, Stellantis must maintain the distinct identity of each of them. The decision is important for Maserati, which has models such as the MC20, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, but competes in a market dominated by established German and other international manufacturers.

Stellantis continues to defend its strategy of managing 14 brands within a single group. These include Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, Lancia, DS Automobiles, Abarth, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler. This does not mean that all brands will receive the same funding. Stellantis is reviewing the allocation of investments, especially where individual brands are fighting for the same customers. The group cites Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Fiat and the commercial vehicle division Pro One as key areas.

The pressure on management is also intensified by financial results. Stellantis reported a net loss of 22.3 billion euros for 2025, which led to a major review of strategy and costs.

The group is also looking for partnerships to better use its production capacity. Cooperation with Chinese companies Leapmotor and Dongfeng is aimed at filling underused factories and expanding access to electrification technologies. Filosa's message is that Maserati remains in Stellantis, and the European and American brands will continue to operate under a common structure. The next test will be whether this strategy will lead to a recovery in sales and a lasting improvement in financial results.