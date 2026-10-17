Artificial intelligence is already changing the way car design works, and its effect is also felt at Skoda. Karl Neuhold, the brand's head of exterior design, admits that he is surprised by the quality of the images that the technology can create from a simple sketch.

“I am shocked at how good it is. I use it too“, Neuhold tells the Dutch publication AutoWeek. According to him, from a simple idea, several variants can be obtained in seconds – a result that would previously have taken significantly longer to create manually or digitally.

Working faster, but with fewer people

Neuhold sees generative AI primarily as a means of accelerating the creative process. Designers can more quickly test different directions and present their ideas to the rest of the team.

At the same time, the design team leader admits that increased productivity could lead to a reduction in the number of people in the studios. “It's really hard for young designers,” he says, raising the question of how beginners will gain professional experience if some of the entry-level positions disappear.

According to Neuhold, designers who refuse to use AI risk being left behind. Drawing alone will no longer be enough, as designers will need to incorporate new tools into their daily work to remain competitive.

Hand-drawn sketches still matter

However, Neuhold does not believe that traditional skills have lost their value. When applying for jobs, he encourages young designers to submit hand-drawn sketches. This shows not only their ability to create a convincing image, but also how they think and develop an original idea.

Creating an image is only one part of automotive design. The end result must match the character of the brand, the proportions of the car and a number of technical requirements. In addition to the appearance, elements such as lights, sensors and other components that must comply with regulations must be provided for.

That is why Neuhold emphasizes human judgment. Artificial intelligence can speed up the journey from sketch to visualization, but the designer remains the person who decides what the car should be and how it will stand out from the competition.

Sources: motor1.com, autoweek.nl