Vatican shows off a century of Mercedes-Benz Popemobiles

Transparent domes, pearly white bodies and specially designed seats for the pope are the focus of an exhibition in the Vatican dedicated to the nearly century-long history of Mercedes-Benz Popemobiles. The exhibition “Mercedes-Benz: A Century of Popemobiles“ is arranged in a glass pavilion near the Vatican Pinacoteca and presents eight historic cars.

The relationship between Mercedes-Benz and the Holy See began in 1930, when Pope Pius XI received a Nürburg 460. The Pullman limousine has a 4.6-liter eight-cylinder engine, and the interior has been redesigned especially for the pontiff. It features an individual seat covered in silk brocade, selected wood and metal elements and a decorative ceiling. Three decades later, Pope John XXIII received a Mercedes-Benz 300 d Landaulet. The wheelbase was extended, the rear side windows could be completely removed, and steps automatically unfolded when the rear doors were opened. The central seat of the Pope was electrically adjustable.

In 1965, Pope Paul VI began using the Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman-Landaulet. The car had wider rear doors, a raised roof over the rear of the passenger compartment, an individually adjustable seat, an air conditioning system and a communication system for communicating with the driver. Two years later, extended Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL Pullmans arrived at the Vatican, intended primarily for the transport of high-ranking guests.

A new stage began in 1980 with the Mercedes-Benz 230 G, developed for Pope John Paul II's visit to Germany. A high transparent dome is placed above the rear, which protects the pontiff from the weather, but leaves him visible to people on the route. The car has pearl paint, golden decorative elements and a white interior.

After the assassination attempt on John Paul II in 1981, a second, armored car was built based on the Mercedes-Benz 230 GE. Thus, the Popemobile gradually became not only a means of transportation, but also a structure that was consistent with both the public image of the Pope and security requirements.

In 1997, the Vatican received a Mercedes-Benz S 500 lang Landaulet from the 140 series. The model has an electro-hydraulic roof and a spacious individual seat in the rear. In 2002, Mercedes-Benz transferred the G-Class concept to the M-Class through the ML 430 Papamobil. Pope John Paul II used the car for the first time at World Youth Day in Toronto.

The last car in the exhibition is the 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML 500 Papamobil, used by Pope Benedict XVI. The transparent structure around the rear has been enlarged, making entry easier, and the larger glass area provides a better view of the pontiff.