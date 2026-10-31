Audi Quattro returns with a V8 that will rev to 10,000 rpm

The iconic Audi Quattro gets a modern interpretation with a V8 engine and manual gearbox through the project of the British company Audacious Automotive. The car uses a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 from the RS4 B7, for which several configurations are planned. The base setting has a power of 592 horsepower, and a version with a TSS compressor reaches 740 horsepower. The company is also developing a version aimed at a maximum speed of 10,000 rpm, and the power of this engine has not yet been announced. The focus in the development is on the engine's quick response and high revs, not just on maximum power.

The basis of the car remains the Audi RS4 B7, while the chassis geometry, suspension, brakes, electronics and six-speed manual gearbox have been retained. Audacious Automotive states that the gearbox and all-wheel drive system have been modified to take the additional load. According to the company's stated indicators, the Audacious IV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds and reach 320 kilometers per hour.

The interior is designed with retro references to the original Quattro, but also uses components from the RS4, including the steering wheel and instruments. Buyers will be able to customize the interior and specification of the car. Audacious Automotive plans to produce only 50 copies. 40 of them will be fully carbon-bodied, while the remaining 10 will use a metal structure. The starting price is 350,000 British pounds, and customers must provide both donor cars required for the project. The company says the process from order to delivery will take about three years.