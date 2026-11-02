The safest family cars on the market

Safety remains a key priority when choosing a new car for family needs. Leading modern models rely on advanced driver assistance assistants, exceptional structural strength of the body and intelligent planning of the space in the cabin. Here are the cars sold in our country, from different classes, that meet the highest global safety criteria.

For premium sedans and universal family crossovers such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, the high score is a standard, achieved thanks to the high level of impact protection and precise accident prevention systems.

In the category of electric models on the Bulgarian market, the sporty fastback Zeekr 001, the modern SUV BMW iX3, as well as the new Audi Q7 stand out, which combine stable road behavior and the latest active safety technologies. In the segment of larger SUVs, the Hongqi brand offers luxury solutions such as the HS7 and its electric analogue EHS7, providing a high position on the road and massive structural protection.

For large families, an extremely practical choice on our market is the 7-seater luxury minivan Voyah Dream, which has full-fledged places for installing child seats in both the second and third rows.

A key guiding factor for buyers are the results of independent crash tests by the European organization Euro NCAP and the American institute IIHS. The test methods take into account the effectiveness of preventive assistants, collision prevention, physical protection of passengers in the event of an accident and safety after an accident.

When choosing a car for family trips, it is critical to monitor the load on the head and neck of the dummies during tests, as well as the structural resistance of the body against deformation. The available electronic systems such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and driver fatigue monitoring are vital. Additionally, rollover resistance, the quality and range of the lights, as well as ease of access and secure attachment via Isofix points for child seats are checked.