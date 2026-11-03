The 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series supercar is set to sell for a record $2 million

RM Sotheby’s upcoming online auction will attract the attention of rare-car enthusiasts with an exceptionally valuable example. It is a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series supercar, whose condition is described as flawless.

The vehicle’s odometer shows just 324 miles (approximately 521 km), effectively making it a perfectly preserved car from the past decade. Specialists predict that the transaction could reach between $1.6 million and $1.85 million, although these figures are only a preliminary market valuation and the final price is even expected to exceed $2 million.

This particular machine stands out not only for its low mileage, but also for its rare Imola Grey exterior color. According to the auction house, total production of the exclusive Black Series amounted to just 350 examples worldwide, of which exactly 132 were built to the specific standards of the US market.

Of the latter group, only ten cars were painted in the aforementioned shade of gray, making the offered lot a unique engineering and design achievement. The US-specification model, assembled in America, features left-hand drive and an automatic transmission.

According to the organizers’ schedule, bidding for the valuable machine will begin on November 25 at 9:00 p.m. and end exactly one week later, on December 2.