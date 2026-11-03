Jamiroquai frontman returned his Ferrari over hidden defects

British musician Jay Kay, known as the frontman of Jamiroquai and for his immense passion for rare sports cars, has found himself at the center of a public dispute with a luxury car dealer. The performer returned the Ferrari 599 GTB he had purchased after discovering serious faults and questionable details surrounding the maintenance of the Italian coupe.

After finalizing the purchase from a dealership in northern England, the singer found that the service documentation raised serious concerns, while the vehicle’s construction required a major overhaul. The musician posted a video on social media demonstrating disturbing knocking and crunching noises coming from the interior while driving, directly warning his fans to be wary of unscrupulous dealers offering worn-out supercars at inflated prices.

The dealership representatives quickly rejected the allegations and issued a public response, claiming that just two days after the car was returned, it was sold to another customer for £225,000. According to the dealer, this price exceeded by £42,500 the amount paid by Jay Kay himself, which they said was proof of the supercar’s good condition.

The company also revealed an additional curious detail surrounding the original deal, stating that the performer’s finance team had mistakenly transferred £72,500 more than the agreed amount – an error of which the musician was promptly informed. The dealership added that Jay Kay had been a long-standing customer and rejected the possibility that they had deliberately sold him a compromised vehicle.

The famous vocalist is one of the most popular car collectors in show business, with rare examples from brands such as Lamborghini and Ferrari in his garage, including his iconic bright green Ferrari LaFerrari.