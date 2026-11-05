A Cascade of Key Design Leadership Changes at Citroën and Opel

The major corporate game continues at full force in the European automotive industry, where Stellantis management has officially announced significant changes at the top of its design teams. These strategic changes directly affect three of the group’s key brands – Citroën, DS and Opel, as the company prepares for the mass rollout of the new STLA One modular architecture.

The news comes just weeks after Stellantis demonstrated serious ambitions at the Paris Motor Show, presenting nine advanced concept cars. The current changes naturally build on the process of renewing the senior management team, which began back in the autumn of 2025 with the appointment of Gilles Vidal as head of the group’s entire European design operation.

One of the most significant changes is the departure of British veteran Mark Adams, who led the styling development of Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall for an impressive 24 years. During his career, Adams completely transformed the German brand, creating landmark projects such as the Monza, GT X Experimental and latest STX concepts, and he is now retiring after a distinguished career.

Taking his place at Opel is Belgian specialist Pierre Leclerc, who had previously been successfully leading Citroën’s design. Under Leclerc’s leadership, the double-chevron brand underwent a major revival, including modern models such as the Ami, C3 and C3 Aircross, as well as the attractive Oli and Elo concepts. He now faces the considerably more difficult task of bringing out of the shadows the group’s only purely mainstream German brand, positioned between Citroën’s affordability and Peugeot’s eccentric luxury ambitions.

The positive news from all these changes

It is that the vacant design leadership positions at Citroën and premium brand DS will be taken over by Sandeep Bhambra. The India-born designer has a substantial industry background, having worked with the teams at Tata and spent many years at Peugeot, while over the past five years he has gained valuable experience at Renault as director of advanced design and concept projects, where he made his mark with creations such as the Emblème, Filante and 4ever Trophy.

Bhambra will also take responsibility for the DS brand, following the end of an impressive tenure by its former design chief, Thierry Metroz. Metroz had led the luxury brand’s design since its creation in 2012, leaving behind landmark models and projects such as the DS 3, the unconventional DS N°8 and the futuristic SM Tribute concept. He is not leaving the group, however, but is moving to the central European design department under the direct supervision of Gilles Vidal.