Porsche’s only road-going model with a V10 engine stopped being merely a fast car long ago and has become a genuine financial sensation on the collector car market. Next month, auction house RM Sotheby's will put a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT under the hammer, with an estimated value of between €5,013,354 and €5,924,873. To put into perspective just how dramatically the game has changed, only a few years ago a flawless example in the United States could be found for less than €1,367,278. Today, the bar has been raised sky-high – this year has already seen auction sales above €2,734,557, while in March one car changed hands for an impressive €6,107,176. If the red lot meets its estimate, it will comfortably rank among the most expensive examples of the model ever sold.

The first thing that catches the eye and makes this car so desirable is its unique preservation history and rare specification. A total of 1,270 Carrera GTs were built between 2003 and 2006, but this example is one of just 80 painted in Guards Red – the rarest standard factory color, according to RM Sotheby's. What’s more, the car has spent its life in climate-controlled conditions, with the odometer showing a modest 3,545 km. When it comes to machines like this, low mileage and original paint act like a magnet for serious collectors.

The true magic of the Carrera GT, however, lies behind the seats, where a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine is located. It remains the only road-going Porsche with ten cylinders arranged in a V configuration, with the engine producing 603 hp at 8,000 rpm and 590 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox – a combination that today sounds like pure classic motoring to enthusiasts of analog driving.

Keeping a machine like this in perfect condition is by no means an inexpensive pleasure, and the bills prove it in black and white. Earlier this year, the car visited Graham Rahal Performance in Indiana for comprehensive servicing costing €80,265. As part of the work, the old radio was replaced with a modern Bluetooth-equipped unit, new Ohlins suspension was installed and the exhaust system was retuned. In addition, the owner spent another €22,101 on the iconic Carrera GT dark-gray luggage set.

On top of that, the engine itself underwent a major service costing €42,477, including €6,563 in labor. The ignition coils, air filters, both intake camshafts, spark plugs, thermostat and a host of seals and bolts were replaced, followed by fresh synthetic oil, coolant and transmission fluid. With sums of this magnitude involved, maintaining a supercar from the golden age of analog technology turns out to be one seriously expensive hobby.