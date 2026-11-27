A 1989 BMW M3 E30 that has had a single owner since it was purchased is already among the most expensive listings in the current Bring a Trailer auction. The highest published bid is $79,999, and bidding ends today, November 27. The car has covered 85,000 miles but has been preserved in condition that is attracting serious interest. “The vehicle was purchased new by the seller,” the listing states. The example was delivered by Dan Boone BMW in North Houston, Texas, and is one of approximately 5,300 BMW E30 M3s produced for the North American market between 1987 and 1990. The body is finished in the model’s distinctive Cinnabar Red. The paint was renewed in 1998 after repairs to the left rear quarter panel and dents in the driver’s door. Minor stone chips and scratches are visible on the surface, but the car retains its original 15-inch Basketweave-style wheels.

Yokohama Advan Fleva tires were installed in November 2024. The service history includes replacement of the battery, spark plugs, wires, belts, fuel pressure regulator, and alternator bushings. In January 2025, the fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel level sensor, and throttle position sensor were also serviced.

The BMW M3 E30 uses the 2.3-liter naturally aspirated S14 four-cylinder engine. In the North American version, it produces 192 hp and 230 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed Getrag manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The model was created as a road car designed to meet Group A homologation requirements. As a result, compared with standard 3 Series versions, it features redesigned brakes, a specific suspension setup, stiffer springs, and a thicker rear anti-roll bar. The auction car is also equipped with a custom exhaust system installed in 2000.

The interior features black leather upholstery, sport seats, a cassette player, cruise control, power windows, and an onboard computer. The leather on the front seats shows signs of use, the glovebox hinges are disconnected, and the air-conditioning system does not work. The car comes with the original purchase documentation, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a Texas title.