Mercedes withdraws from its European charging network

Mercedes-Benz is transferring its European fast-charging network to French operator Electra. The deal covers 47 charging hubs with a total of 374 charging points, 31 of which are in Germany, six – in Austria, and the remaining 10 distributed across France, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and Romania.

The stations will not be closed, but will continue to operate as part of Electra’s network. The French company operates more than 800 stations with over 5,000 charging points in 10 European countries. For Mercedes-Benz customers, the primary access to the charging infrastructure will remain through the MB.CHARGE Public service. Depending on their tariff, they will be able to use preferential terms on Electra’s network, find the stations via their vehicle or the Mercedes-Benz app, and reserve compatible charging points in advance.

The sale marks a change from Mercedes-Benz’s original plans. In 2023, the company announced its intention to build more than 2,000 charging hubs worldwide with over 10,000 points by the end of the decade. Only around 2,000 of the planned points were supposed to be in Europe.