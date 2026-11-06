Land Rover with an 18-litre engine from... a tank

A classic British Land Rover Series I off-roader from 1956 is undergoing a radical transformation, becoming an extreme drag-racing machine thanks to the efforts of independent engineer Peter Greeve. The project is impressive in scale, as a giant 18-litre Rolls-Royce Meteorite V8 engine has been implanted beneath the compact bonnet of the historic model, with a displacement nearly nine times greater than that of the original factory power unit.

In its original factory specification from the middle of the last century, the legendary off-roader was equipped with exceptionally modest four-cylinder engines displacing 1.6 or 2.0 litres and producing around 50 horsepower. The creator, however, turned his attention to the country’s military heritage, adapting an engine originally designed for the heavy-duty Mighty Antar transport vehicle, used by the British Army during the second half of the twentieth century.

The Meteorite power unit is a true technical masterpiece, effectively the smaller brother of the famous 27-litre Rolls-Royce Meteor V12 engine, which was based on the Merlin aircraft engine from the Second World War era. Integrating such a massive block into the narrow engine bay of the classic SUV required serious engineering modifications and a redesign of the entire architecture. British engineer Greeve completely reconstructed the bulky camshaft drive system, equipped the engine with modern electronic fuel injection and installed two turbochargers, discreetly hidden in the front wings.

Following the extensive upgrade and with the turbochargers running at around 1 bar of boost, the sixteen-cylinder-in-spirit V8 beast produces an astonishing constant output of 1,080 horsepower. The engine’s colossal dimensions forced the engineer to move the entire cooling system, along with its massive radiator, to the rear of the vehicle’s cargo area.

Initial dynamometer tests revealed a number of teething problems with the project, including ignition issues and coolant leaks, but the creator is determined to finish what he started. Despite its extraordinary performance and primary purpose as a machine for straight-line acceleration races, the unique Land Rover remains legal for use on public roads.