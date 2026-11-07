Elegance or perversion? Beneath this Mercedes CLK GTR lies a brand-new McLaren 750S

A McLaren 750S now looks like a modern interpretation of the Mercedes CLK GTR, after the Game Over project was unveiled by California-based tuner S-KLUB L.A. at the SEMA 2026 show in Las Vegas. Almost nothing in the exterior design is recognisable from the original McLaren 750S. The body is painted red and white and follows the proportions of the Mercedes CLK GTR from the GT1 racing series. The front end is low and elongated, with four round headlights and prominently flared wheel arches.

A large front splitter, side air intakes, a roof opening and a massive fixed rear wing have been added. The rear end has also been redesigned. Four exhaust tips are positioned in the centre, while the lower section is occupied by a large diffuser. The taillights and some of the badging are a direct reminder of the original Mercedes. The look is completed by white HRE wheels and Toyo tyres.

Inside, the connection to the McLaren 750S is more apparent. The dashboard, digital screens and centre console have been retained, but the interior has been completely reworked with red and white leather, diamond-pattern stitching, contrasting inserts and carbon-fibre elements.

Under the new bodywork, McLaren’s MonoCage II structure remains. The 750S uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 740 hp. In the production model, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.8 seconds, while top speed is around 332 km/h. S-KLUB L.A. has not specified whether these figures have been retained in the Game Over or whether additional changes have been made to the powertrain.

The original Mercedes CLK GTR was created for the GT1 category and won the drivers’ and constructors’ titles in the FIA GT Championship in 1997. The road-going version used a 6.9-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing around 604 hp. To meet homologation requirements, Mercedes produced just 20 coupes and six roadsters.

It is precisely this limited production run that has made the CLK GTR one of the brand’s most desirable models among collectors. During the same era, the car competed alongside models such as the Porsche 911 GT1 and McLaren F1. Among the first visitors to the S-KLUB L.A. stand in Las Vegas was rapper 2 Chainz. The tuner has previously unveiled a unique Mercedes G-Class created for Drake, as well as projects inspired by the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing and Ferrari 612TR Teppista.