Jawa surprises the market with the new 350 Adventure enduro and a highly attractive price

The legendary Czech manufacturer from the town of Týnec has thrown down the gauntlet in the competitive lightweight adventure motorcycle class by unveiling the all-new Jawa 350 Adventure enduro. The premiere took place without unnecessary fanfare at the Prague Car Festival, where the company presented a production-ready motorcycle with impressive technical specifications and a surprisingly affordable price list. With this move, the Czechs are declaring serious ambitions in the rapidly developing segment, where the new machine’s main rival will be the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan.

At the heart of the construction is the proven 334 cc liquid-cooled engine from the series known from the Perak, CL and Bobber models. This single-cylinder unit produces 29 horsepower and 30 Nm of torque, working in sync with a precise six-speed gearbox. Although the machine’s weight reaches 208 kilograms, its top speed of 128 km/h fully meets the requirements for comfortable travel both on asphalt highways and on Black Sea or mountain off-road routes.

The engineers have taken the motorcycle’s off-road potential extremely seriously, equipping it with a sturdy load-bearing frame and a massive sump guard. Thick metal side bars effectively protect the bodywork and plastic components in the event of a fall in difficult terrain. The suspension relies on classic spoked wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The telescopic front fork provides a generous 200 millimetres of travel, while the rear suspension with a linkage system offers 180 millimetres of travel, ensuring stability when riding over uneven surfaces.

Ergonomics have been optimised even for shorter riders, who can easily reach the ground thanks to the compact dimensions. Control in demanding conditions is aided by the wide handlebars, as well as the option to fully deactivate the dual-channel ABS system and traction control.

The model’s strongest trump card, however, remains its pricing. The base version of the Jawa 350 Adventure starts at €4,720, positioning it as an exceptionally affordable alternative in its class. Future owners will be able to choose between three attractive colour combinations – blue and white, yellow and black, and black and red. It is worth noting that the brand now operates under the umbrella of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra, which guarantees shared technological solutions with established global models.