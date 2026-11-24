The Association of Automobile Manufacturers has created a single information point for checking active service campaigns. Through a dedicated section, owners can select their vehicle’s make and be redirected to the official system of the respective manufacturer or its representative in Bulgaria. The check is carried out by entering the vehicle identification number – VIN. Information about the existence of an active service campaign and the result of the check is provided by the respective vehicle brand. Services under these campaigns are free of charge.

The appeal is also directed at owners of used vehicles, including those imported from abroad. It does not matter whether the vehicle was purchased through the official dealer network of the respective brand. If an active campaign is identified, the owner should contact an authorized service center.

The AAM urges people not to postpone checking for defective airbags under the „Takata“ campaign. „There are still vehicles on the roads in Bulgaria with defective airbags that have not been replaced. We urge owners to check their vehicles and, if the need is established, immediately contact an authorized service center. The replacement is carried out free of charge. Do not delay – one check can save a life,“ said Tanya Grueva, executive director of the AAM.