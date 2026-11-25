The European Union meeting at which approval of the American company’s driver-assistance system for use in all member states was expected to be discussed has been postponed to December 15. The meeting of the European Commission’s Motor Vehicles Technical Committee was originally scheduled for December 1. The Dutch Road Transport Agency indicated this date, while the Ministry of Transport of the Belgian region of Flanders announced that the meeting had been moved to December 7. Subsequently, the European Commission уточнила that it would take place on December 15.

Approval at EU level requires the votes of at least 15 of the 27 member states, representing at least 65 percent of the European Union’s population. No vote was held at two previous meetings after the Netherlands granted preliminary approval for the use of the technology in April.

Nearly a dozen countries have followed the Dutch example, with Italy being the most populous among the countries that have begun introducing the system. In October, Slovak Transport Minister Jozef Ráž said that the country expected to approve the technology and send the Netherlands a letter recognizing the authorization.

In September, France began testing two vehicles equipped with the system. The aim is to assess its performance on French roads, as well as the data provided by the Netherlands and the company. French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said that the test results should be ready before the vote at European level.

The system can accelerate, brake and steer the vehicle, but it does not relieve the driver of responsibility. The driver must constantly monitor the road and be ready to take control.

On September 8, Slovenia approved the use of the technology and became the sixth European country to grant such authorization, after the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania. Finland and Greece have also said that they are considering approval. On October 9, it became clear that Tesla had renamed its system in Europe Tesla Assited Driving. The new name is used on the company’s websites in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, while in the United States the technology continues to be offered under its previous name.

The German Ministry of Transport described the old name as misleading, since the system does not take full control of the vehicle but assists the driver with certain tasks. A final decision on possible approval at EU level is expected after the December 15 meeting.