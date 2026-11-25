Toyota will continue investing in sports cars to preserve interest in driving among young people as well. This is what Tomoya Takahashi, president of Gazoo Racing, said in an interview with Toyota Times.

According to him, the development of autonomous driving will not eliminate people's desire to drive a car for pleasure. Takahashi believes that manufacturers should continue offering models that allow drivers to experience excitement behind the wheel.

“Even if autonomous driving continues to develop, I don't believe we will ever reach a point where no one will want to drive for pleasure. If we don't offer people opportunities to experience this joy, more and more young people will lose interest in cars, which could lead to the decline of the automotive industry. We cannot allow that to happen,” Takahashi said.

The president of Gazoo Racing links sports cars not only to the interests of enthusiasts, but also to the future of the automotive market. His logic is that if young people are not given the opportunity to experience the pleasure of driving, they will not develop the desire to own such a car one day.

Takahashi warns that the withdrawal of major manufacturers from the segment could have consequences extending far beyond sports models. If interest in them disappears, the market that supports the rest of the automotive industry could gradually shrink as well.

“We want to continue producing sports cars and ensure that they remain accessible to people who love driving. This is what motivates us. If we withdraw, sports cars will eventually disappear,” Takahashi said.

The company also views electrification as an opportunity, rather than the end of sporty driving. The Toyota FT-Se concept, presented in 2023, demonstrates Toyota's research into an electric vehicle with an emphasis on handling and excitement behind the wheel. For now, there is no commitment to turn the concept into a production car.

Stricter regulations are among the factors accelerating the withdrawal of sports cars from the market. Toyota's message is that regardless of the powertrain, the company wants to preserve the place of cars created primarily for the pleasure of driving.