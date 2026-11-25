Volkswagen is preparing a technical update for the Golf R that will introduce a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an electric compressor alongside the familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The reason is the Euro 7 requirements, and the change is expected in mid-2027.

The head of Volkswagen R has confirmed that the Golf R will be modified because of the new emissions regulations. According to him, this is “progress, because we have more power from zero revs and faster acceleration”. The Golf R is expected to receive the EA888 evo5 version, which has already been introduced in the new T-Roc R. The engine retains its 2.0-liter displacement and turbocharger, but adds an electric compressor and a 48-volt system. The latter replaces the traditional starter and alternator with a combined starter-generator and can supply energy to the electric compressor.

In the T-Roc R, the configuration develops 333 horsepower. The powertrain works with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Maximum torque is available at 1,900 rpm, or 100 rpm earlier than in the current Golf R. The added equipment does not increase the stated power output, but according to Volkswagen R, it changes the way the engine responds. The electric compressor should reduce lag when the throttle is pressed, before the main turbocharger reaches its operating range.

If the engine is transferred to the Golf R without significant changes, acceleration to 100 kilometers per hour could be in the low-to-mid 4-second range. For comparison, the current model needs 4.8 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour.

Volkswagen must introduce the updated model to the European market by the end of 2027, while the next-generation Golf is expected toward the end of the decade.