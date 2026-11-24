BYD has turned one of the most frequently showcased features in concept cars into production equipment. The new Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 is a six-seat plug-in hybrid SUV whose steering wheel rotates 180 degrees and retracts into a special compartment in the dashboard when the vehicle is stationary.

The mechanism is available only with the top-level Foldable Smart Cabin trim. At the press of a button, the steering wheel retracts in about 10 seconds, after which a motorized panel closes the opening in the dashboard. This creates a flat surface in front of the driver, while the seat can recline to 165 degrees.

“The industry has been talking about folding steering wheels since 2016, but not a single one has made it into mass production,” says Fang Cheng Bao General Manager Xiong Tianbo. According to him, BYD uses the same type of motor for the mechanism that it is developing for its humanoid robots. The company describes this as the first application of this technology in one of its vehicles. The Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 cannot retract its steering wheel while driving. When the vehicle is in motion, the driver uses a standard steering wheel with physical buttons. The system is based on steer-by-wire technology, which does not use a mechanical steering column connecting the steering wheel to the front wheels.

According to Fang Cheng Bao, the mechanism is designed for 80,000 operating cycles. The manufacturer also emphasizes that the feature is not intended to turn the vehicle into a self-driving model. The idea is to free up space in the front section of the cabin when the SUV is parked, for example during a stop or while charging.

Underneath the unusual solution, the Tai 9 is a large SUV measuring 5270 mm in length, with a 3130 mm wheelbase. The cabin has three rows of seats in a 2+2+2 configuration. The powertrain combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with electric motors on the front and rear axles. System output reaches 536 hp, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.8 seconds.

The Blade battery has a capacity of 66.48 kWh. The electric range reaches 310 km on the WLTC cycle, with the figure being identical for all three trim levels, regardless of whether the vehicle is equipped with a folding steering wheel. The Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 is available in three versions. The starting price is 279,900 yuan, the mid-level version costs 299,900 yuan, while the Foldable Smart Cabin is priced from 329,900 yuan, approximately 45,000 euros. The Fang Cheng Bao brand, which is part of BYD, sold 43,872 vehicles in October – 41 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The Tai 9 remains intended for the Chinese market, with no export plans announced.