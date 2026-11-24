One of the rarest Mercedes-Benz cars will be offered at public auction for the first time. The C 111-II, bearing the internal number Wagen 33, will be sold by RM Sotheby's on February 3, 2027, at Les Salles du Carrousel at the Louvre in Paris. Its estimate exceeds 25 million euros, or 27.5 million dollars.

The car is one of only 17 examples produced in the experimental C 111 series. Thirteen cars have survived to this day, all of them having been kept in the Mercedes-Benz collection. Wagen 33 is the first one that the German company has allowed to be offered for public sale. The C 111 was unveiled in 1969 at the Frankfurt Motor Show as a futuristic interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. Bruno Sacco's design is distinguished by a wedge-shaped body, “gullwing” doors and a bright orange color.

Wagen 33 is a C 111-II version produced in 1970. It uses a four-rotor M 950 Wankel engine producing 350 horsepower, a five-speed manual ZF transmission and rear-wheel drive. Its top speed reaches 300 km/h, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.8 seconds. At the time of the sale, the car will have covered 24,766 kilometers. RM Sotheby's describes it as “the unattainable, now becoming attainable.”

Mercedes-Benz considered the possibility of producing the model for customers, but abandoned the plans in November 1971. According to RM Sotheby's, the car would not have met 38 current or forthcoming US regulatory requirements. The issues included fuel-consumption regulations, emissions restrictions and future crash-safety standards.

The Wankel engine was compact and powerful, but required significant development to meet US requirements. Using a conventional engine was not an easy solution either, as it would have required the car to be completely redesigned.

Wagen 33 was used to test the fuel tanks, the Wankel engine and the temperature in the luggage compartment. During one of the tests, engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut placed a piece of butter in the trunk to check whether it would melt while the car was being driven.

The car was also driven by conductor Herbert von Karajan, and in 1972 it was featured in the first German edition of Playboy magazine. From 2006 to 2024, Wagen 33 was part of an exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. In 2024, Mercedes-Benz Classic returned it to running condition after more than two decades and displayed it at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Online bidding for this lot will not be permitted at the auction in Paris. The buyer will acquire a car that has never before been available to a private collector, while Mercedes-Benz has committed not to offer another C 111 for sale for at least 25 years.