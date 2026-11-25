Suzuki is reviving the Ignis name as a small electric vehicle for urban use. The new model was unveiled earlier today, while sales in Europe and other markets will begin gradually from summer 2027.

The car is 3.57 metres long, 1.565 metres wide and 1.635 metres high. Its wheelbase is 2.46 metres. The Ignis offers four seats, while its minimum turning diameter is 9 metres, placing it in the category of small urban electric vehicles. Power comes from a single electric motor producing 67 kW, or 91 hp, and 133 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels, while energy is stored in a 26 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.

Suzuki has not yet announced the official range of the European version. The closely related Japanese e SKY model has been presented with a targeted range of up to 310 kilometres, but this is not the final homologated figure for the Ignis. For comparison, the e SKY weighs 1,030 kilograms, while the wider and longer Ignis is expected to be heavier.

The new model does not use the platform of the previous petrol-powered Ignis. The battery is located beneath the floor, while the car is equipped with 15-inch wheels and 175/65 R15 tyres. Suzuki says prototypes have been tested on public roads in Europe and other markets where the model is intended to be sold. The company has not announced a price or specific equipment levels. These details will be presented closer to the market launch. Expected competitors include the Dacia Spring, Leapmotor T03 and Renault Twingo, as well as the Hyundai Inster, BYD Dolphin Surf and Citroën ë-C3.

“We will continue to develop mobility solutions that meet people’s real needs and are exactly right for customers around the world,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, president and representative director of Suzuki Motor Corporation.