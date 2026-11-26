Alice Weidel, co-chair of the far-right German party Alternative for Germany, launched sharp criticism at Romanians and Bulgarians receiving child benefits from Germany. In her speech before the Bundestag on November 25, she said that entire families in Romania and Bulgaria "live like kings" thanks to payments from the German state.

What is this about?

Her remarks about Bulgarians and Romanians were made as part of a call for a shift in Germany's migration policy. Among the measures Weidel said were necessary were so-called "remigration," strict border controls, the rejection of all illegal immigrants, an end to the millions of violations of the law, the removal of factors attracting migrants, in-kind rather than cash assistance for asylum seekers, and stricter rules for obtaining German citizenship.

In her speech, she stressed that spending on social benefits—the so-called Bürgergeld—continues to rise. "Nearly two-thirds of benefit recipients are of foreign origin. The working population is financing members of criminal clans, Islamists and serial offenders with its taxes and fees (...) Child benefit payments for children living abroad have increased tenfold over the course of several years, reaching more than half a billion euros annually. No one knows for certain whether these children even exist. But in Romania and Bulgaria, entire families live like kings thanks to payments from Germany. The failure of the German welfare state has been institutionalized and is reinforcing itself."

This is not Weidel's first attack on Eastern Europeans. Just a month ago, Weidel accused Romanians of "plundering" the German welfare system. At the time, she wrote on the X platform: "Child benefits, social assistance, medical services: more and more migrants from Romania are plundering our German welfare system."

How many children living in Bulgaria receive child benefits from Germany?

In her speech, Alice Weidel stated that child benefit payments for children living abroad amount to more than half a billion euros annually (around 291,000 children). This represents approximately 1% of total annual child benefit spending in Germany, which amounts to around 55.3 billion euros.

Moreover, the largest shares do not go to Bulgaria or Romania, but to children of Polish citizens working in Germany (around 112,400 children). In second place are children of German citizens residing abroad (around 36,700 children), while the Czech Republic ranks third (with around 33,900 children). Romanian children rank fourth (32,459).

The number of children living in Bulgaria who receive German child benefits because their parents work in Germany is much lower. There are just 7,365 children. Most Bulgarian children for whom the Federal Republic pays child benefits live in Germany—115,155 children. These figures were published by the Federal Employment Agency and are available online.

Regarding the claim that no one knows whether these children even exist, the government in Berlin says that, under the procedures for checks by the Family Benefits Office, families with children living abroad must provide regular certificates from foreign authorities, as well as proof that the parents are employed in Germany. In addition, checks are carried out to determine whether child benefits are also being paid for the children in the country where they live, in order to prevent duplicate payments.