Ranking determines the Top 50 of the best hotels in Bulgarian winter resorts

Travel&Lifestyle magazine has determined the top 50 of the best and most luxurious hotels in Bulgarian winter resorts for the 2025/2026 season. The most high-class and well-reviewed properties are in Bansko.

The best hotel in Bulgarian ski resorts is “Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena“, Bansko, which is part of the global luxury hotel chain Kempinski, which is present in Bulgaria only in the mountain town. The hotel was also awarded the prestigious title “Best Lifestyle Hotel in Bulgaria 2025“ for the seventh consecutive time (Bulgaria’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025”) by the World Travel Awards (WTA), which is the highest accolade in the field of travel and tourism. Then, “Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko“ was awarded the title of “Best Ski Hotel in Bulgaria 2025” by the World Ski Awards.

In second place is “Villa Sokol“ in Borovets. Set over three floors, this modern villa with 12 bedrooms is an ideal choice for families or a group of friends looking for a place for an extremely luxurious experience.

Third place goes to “Lucky Bansko SPA & Relax“ in Bansko, which is one of the most upscale places to relax in Bulgaria. The hotel impresses with elegant, spacious studios and apartments, impeccable service and a sophisticated atmosphere that makes you feel special from the moment you enter. It has fine dining restaurants – gourmet offerings prepared with attention to taste and detail. Alpine restaurant Fondue is the only fondue restaurant in the country, and the Italian Leonardo is famous for its specialties.

The ranking is arranged impartially based on the reviews of the customers themselves on the reservation platforms Booking, Hotels.com, Agoda, Tripadvisor, Facebook, Google, etc., number of comments, prices, category, as well as personal visits by our journalists last year. It includes objects that have exceptional comfort, furnishings and service. Hotels in SPA resorts that are close to ski resorts are not included, as they fall into another specialized ranking of Travel&Lifestyle.

T&L Top 50 of the best hotels in Bulgarian winter resorts