China Motor Company is the largest importer and exclusive dealer of Chinese cars in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian company „China Motor Company“ AD, celebrates another successful year and strengthens its position as the largest importer of Chinese cars on the Bulgarian market.

The company is an exclusive and authorized representative of DONGFENG brand cars. As the sole importer, the company presents a rich portfolio of models on the Bulgarian market, such as: SHINE, SHINE GS, SHINE MAX, BOX, MAGE, HUGE, E70, VIGO, 007, 008, DF6.





The company also represents the other subsidiary brands of the DONGFENG group - FORTHING, M-HERO and DFSK. Each brand includes its own separate model range, as follows: Forthing: T5, S7, M4, V9; M-HERO: 817, 917; DFSK: 500, 600, E5, E5 PLUS.

„China Motor Company“ can only guarantee the origin and warranty of cars of the brands purchased from its nine officially authorized dealers in the country, including „Bulvaria – Sofia Branch“ EOOD with two locations in the capital, „Salina – 25“ EOOD – Plovdiv, „Bulvaria“ EOOD – Varna, „Burgas

Avto“ AD, „Veko Oil“ EOOD – Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, „Bi Auto“ EOOD

&ndash Yambol.

Each dealer has its own service center, and in 2025 the official importer added more authorized service centers to its network, bringing their total number to 13. By the end of 2026, their number is planned to reach 50, providing reliable service and professional after-sales warranty and service.

„China Motor Company“ owns the rights to the entire portfolio of the DONGFENG group in Serbia, where it is expanding its model range with the premium brand VOYAH.



„China Motor Company“ has been actively operating in the Balkans for four years and is among the fastest growing and developing importers of Chinese cars in the region, with over 2,500 units sold to date. The company's ambition is for the network of representative offices and service centers in Bulgaria, Serbia and

other Balkan countries to continue to develop and expand dynamically.