The American company Chevron and the investment group Quantum Energy Partners plan to conclude a deal and split the international assets of "Lukoil", the Financial Times newspaper reports, citing its sources.

According to their information, the companies' offer covers the entire portfolio of foreign assets of "Lukoil", and Quantum and Chevron intend to acquire assets worth $22 billion in the long term. This approach is welcomed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. „We are looking for a sale that would transfer ownership of these assets to the American operator for an indefinite period. "We don't want the assets to be sold immediately after the purchase, so this is a very attractive option," the newspaper quoted the American official as saying.

In October, the US and Britain added "Lukoil" to their sanctions lists, after which "Lukoil" announced its intention to sell its international assets and received an offer from international oil trader Gunvor to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns the Russian company's foreign assets. However, Gunvor later announced that it was withdrawing its offer to buy "Lukoil"'s foreign assets. following a statement from the US Treasury Department that it would not issue Gunvor a license to operate and generate profits until the conflict in Ukraine is over.

On November 14, Lukoil representatives said that the company was in talks to sell its foreign assets with several potential buyers and would announce the deal once it reached final agreements and received the necessary permits.