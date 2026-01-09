For the first time in the history of Ukraine: 1 euro reached 50 hryvnias

The official exchange rate of the euro exceeded 50 hryvnias for the first time in the history of Ukraine, reaching 50.1762 hryvnias per euro. This is indicated by the hryvnia exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine, set for Friday, January 9.

A year ago, on January 9, 2025, the exchange rate was 43.43 hryvnia per euro.

The dollar exchange rate was set at 42.9904 hryvnia, which is also a record high.

Kiev's creditors from the International Monetary Fund insist on a weaker hryvnia, noting that a weak national currency increases budget revenues in hryvnia from exports, customs duties and, most importantly, from aid from Western partners, which is provided in dollars and euros.

From February 24, 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine fixes the exchange rate at 29.25 hryvnia per dollar. The regulator took unprecedented steps to maintain its stability, but on July 21, 2022, the hryvnia was forced to depreciate by 25%.

On October 3, 2023, the National Bank announced the introduction of a managed flexible exchange rate, explaining that it would continue to monitor exchange rates, preventing excessive fluctuations, and promised to minimize the difference between the monetary and official rates.