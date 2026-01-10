Nearly 50% of Bulgarian banknotes and coins have been withdrawn from circulation

As of now, a total of 16.1 billion leva are still in circulation, with 48% of Bulgarian banknotes and coins already withdrawn from circulation, the BNB announced. In their place, euro banknotes and coins worth over 3.1 billion euros have been put into circulation. Today, the BNB cash desks were working overtime from 8:30 a.m., BNT recalls.

On Saturday, citizens mainly came to the BNB to exchange coins for euros.

On Saturdays until the end of the month, the branches of some commercial banks in the country will also be open, and their list is published on the website of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria.

And residents of Veliko Tarnovo signal that in the largest neighborhood “Buzludzha“ ATMs cannot be used for a month, after unidentified individuals have poured glue on the keyboards and blocked the devices. Although the banks have already replaced the buttons several times, the vandalism continues. The “Okay“, “Cancel“ buttons are targeted and “Corrections“, and because of the ban on filming keyboards, the cameras cannot catch the perpetrator. The police told “Around the World and at Home“ that they took action after reports on social media and conducted an inspection in the neighborhood, where they found three damaged devices. The investigation into the case is ongoing.