Fruit and vegetable prices have risen

Most fruits, vegetables and basic food products are rising in price on the stock exchanges in our country this week, according to data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), BTA reported.

The market price index (MPI), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, rose by 1.63 percent to 2.429 points compared to 2.390 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1,000 points) is from 2005.

Among vegetables, the largest increase in price was for zucchini - by 19.17 percent to 1.43 euros per kilogram. The prices of tomatoes are also higher - by 8.33 percent to 1.82 euros per kilogram, cabbage - by 6.34 percent to 0.42 euros per kilogram, red peppers - by 4.11 percent to 1.40 euros per kilogram, carrots - by 1.01 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram.

There is a significant drop in the price of cucumbers, which is down by 13.03 percent to 2.15 euros per kilogram. Ripe onions are cheaper - by 7.6 percent to 0.45 euros per kilogram, potatoes - by 6.46 percent to 0.44 euros per kilogram, and green peppers - by 6.05 percent to 1.10 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, apples are more expensive this week - by 8.11 percent to 1.20 euros per kilogram, lemons - by 6.48 percent to 1.64 euros per kilogram, oranges - by 5.17 percent to 1.22 euros per kilogram, bananas - by 4.29 percent to 1.46 euros per kilogram. The only ones cheaper this week are tangerines, which are down 1.63 percent and are traded at 1.21 euros per kilogram.

The price of cow's cheese rose by 0.08 percent to 6.02 euros per kilogram, while that of "Vitosha" type yellow cheese fell by 0.55 percent to 9.37 euros per kilogram. Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) is more expensive by 4.59 percent and is sold at 0.75 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk - by 1.19 percent to 1.19 euros per liter. The price of butter (125 gram packet) is also higher and is traded at 1.55 euros per piece, which is an increase of 0.63 percent.

Frozen chicken meat is cheaper by 0.4 percent to 3.51 euros per kilogram, while eggs (size M) are more expensive by 2.45 percent and are traded at 0.22 euros per piece wholesale.

The prices of rice and ripe beans are up by 1.08 percent to 1.73 euros per kilogram and 2.15 euros per kilogram, respectively. Lentils are also more expensive - up by 2.6 percent to 2.16 euros per kilogram, type 500 flour - by 5.44 percent to 0.81 euros per kilogram, and oil - by 0.83 percent to 1.70 euros per liter. Sugar prices drop by 1.25 percent to 0.90 euros per kilogram.