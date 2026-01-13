The latest technologies in agriculture, wine and viticulture and food industry

The international exhibitions AGRA, WINERY and FOODTECH 2026 put Plovdiv in the focus of the agricultural sector in Europe from February 17 to 21.

For five days, the fair town will be the scene of leading companies and new technologies in agriculture, wine and viticulture and food industry. The new concept with City of Wine and City of Delicacies in separate halls is already showing its effect – clearer profiling of the industries and increased interest from exhibitors. The combination of wine with technology and food with the machines for their production creates a more favorable environment for professional contacts and negotiations. This facilitates both business and visitors to the exhibitions, emphasize the management of the International Fair Plovdiv.

The 34th edition of AGRA will present all areas of agriculture - equipment, inventory, livestock, organic production, seed production, plant protection, digital solutions and agro-services. The Agricultural Academy participates in the exhibition with all its institutes and research units. This makes AGRA the largest scientific and practical platform in the sector. For another year, large agricultural machinery is exhibited indoors at the initiative of the Association of Manufacturers and Importers of Agricultural Machinery and Technologies in Bulgaria (AGROTECH).

WINERY 2026 will bring together manufacturers, technology companies and suppliers for the wine-growing and winemaking industry. The 33rd edition covers all industries - wineries and beverage producers, winemaking technologies and equipment, materials, inventory and laboratory equipment, new grape varieties and selection, as well as services and consultations for the sector. This year, there are many new wineries, producers and importers of alcoholic beverages in the City of Wine, so almost all stands are already occupied, the Trade Department of the Fair reports. The international wine and spirits tasting competition will traditionally award the best exhibits. For the first time, each exhibitor will be able to participate in it with up to three of their samples free of charge.

The 30th edition of FOODTECH 2026 reports solid growth in both Bulgarian and international participants. The largest Egyptian holding for the production and processing of fruits, vegetables and nuts will present the products of six of its enterprises in the City of Delicacies. The profile of FOODTECH 2026 includes meat and dairy processing industry, bakery and confectionery, technologies and machinery for the food industry, packaging, logistics and quality control, as well as gourmet products and delicacies from different countries.