EU has spent €193.3 billion on Kiev since the start of the conflict

The EU has already spent €193.3 billion on the war in Ukraine since its start, including €3.7 billion in proceeds from the reinvestment of Russian assets, and plans to spend another €90 billion in 2026-2027. This money will be raised by EU countries through a pan-European loan on the financial markets. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this at a press conference in Brussels.

„The EU has provided Kiev with €193.3 billion in aid since the start of the war, including €3.7 billion in proceeds from the reinvestment of frozen Russian assets. This is more than any other country“, von der Leyen said, presenting a plan for new financing for Kiev of €90 billion in 2026-2027, which will be “raised in the form of an emergency pan-European loan“.

“We intend to allocate an amount of €90 billion. One third - €30 billion, will be spent on budgetary support for Ukraine, and €60 billion on the weapons it needs because it is at war with Russia“, von der Leyen said, stressing that she expects “the EU Council to approve these proposals as soon as possible“, which would allow “the first funds to be allocated as early as April“ 2026.