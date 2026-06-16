Merz: Iran deal already has positive impact on oil market and stocks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the US-Iran deal has already had a positive impact on the oil market and stocks.

Merz noted that US President Donald Trump had informed the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) about the conclusion of a framework agreement with Iran. "We, as partners in the Group of Seven (G7), unanimously and strongly welcomed this agreement. It opens up a serious opportunity for stabilizing the region and restoring the global economy," the Chancellor said.

"By the way, since yesterday we have seen this on the stock markets and the dynamics of oil prices. We are now at a level of around 80 USD per barrel of oil. This is a really positive dynamic and shows that good results have clearly been achieved here and they are receiving a positive response," Merz stressed.

At the same time, he argued that "it is now necessary to move on to the second phase of the negotiations as soon as possible." "In particular, the Strait of Hormuz must be opened quickly and without any restrictions, and Iran must complete its nuclear program with the possibility of subsequent inspections. The agreed peace must simply remain in force, including in Lebanon," said the head of the German government. He pointed out that he had promised the US president that "Germany wants to make its contribution to making this world happen." "This could include our help with military means to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in the long term - as soon as the right conditions are created for what you all know,“ the German Chancellor concluded.

In response to the question “whether the agreement with Iran can really be called a success, how quickly the Bundestag can now start the procedure for approving a mandate for a military operation in the Strait of Hormuz and whether the UN mandate is strictly binding“, Merz noted that “the latter two issues still need to be discussed both in the German government and, if necessary, in the Bundestag“. “At the moment, the conditions for this are not yet met. We have always said that we are ready to participate. We have already sent the first minesweepers to this region,“ the German Chancellor emphasized.

“We are ready, but we have not yet made a decision - neither in the federal government nor in parliament. Of course, we also need to clarify the legal basis. "We have not yet fully examined this issue," the German government leader concluded. "Everything we hear from Iran shows that Iran accepts this because it is simply forced to accept that American military superiority leaves it no other choice," Merz said.