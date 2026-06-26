China and ASEAN countries expressed interest in the Trans-Arctic Corridor

The countries of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and China are interested in the development of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. This was stated by Alexander Shokhin, president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIP), to reporters before a meeting of the Federal Council of the RSPP on the topic “Labor Productivity as a Basis for Sustainable Economic Development: Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems“.

“We have already introduced the concept of a “Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor“. And we see that China and ASEAN countries are interested in this corridor. Leaders from this region, Southeast Asia, have expressed interest in this transport corridor“, Shokhin said.

He added that Russia is also facing the goal of increasing the capacity of the Eastern Railway to 180 million tons. “This is one of the goals of the federal authorities – not only for Russian Railways, but also for the government as a whole“, the president of the union stressed.

The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is a route connecting eastern and western Russia, the ports of St. Petersburg and Vladivostok across the northern seas and the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. It is designed to connect the world's industrial, agricultural, energy centers and consumer markets via a shorter, safer and more cost-effective route.