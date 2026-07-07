NATO hopes to produce 4 million artillery shells per year by 2027, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at the NATO Defense Industry Forum.

“NATO will increase the production of shells to 4 million per year by 2027“, Rutte promised. He added that the Alliance countries have already invested “37 billion dollars in strengthening NATO's military-industrial base alone“.

Addressing NATO defense industry leaders, he stressed that “there is money and there will be more“ for the militarization of Europe, urging them to use this money and expand military production. "The hum of the machines must become a roar," Rutte said.

The NATO secretary general warned that "the Russian military industry is working 24 hours a day, and the rest of the Russian economy supports it." In this regard, he called on the Western military-industrial complex to show Russia, North Korea, China and Iran "NATO's military-industrial revolution" and to benefit generously from it.

In Dutch-speaking communities across Europe, Rutte has earned the nickname "the salesman" for his tendency to conduct political negotiations in the manner of a sly, cheerful salesman. As a diplomatic source in Brussels previously told TASS, the NATO summit in Ankara is expected to be "the biggest marketing presentation in history" for a single client. NATO Secretary General and European leaders will convince the US President that maintaining America's full participation in NATO, as part of the project to remilitarize Europe and engage in a new military confrontation with Russia, is “a very profitable business“.