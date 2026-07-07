The European economy is falling into a difficult situation and this cannot be hidden. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Without some steps, it is impossible to hide the difficult situation in which the European economy, including the German one, is, when the social sector is suffering seriously, when aid is being reduced, when the civilian economy is “fleeing“ from Europe to the United States, including where conditions are much more favorable for business“, the minister noted at a press conference after consultations with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Mahamoud Ali Yusuf.

Lavrov added that the injection of budget funds from Europe into arms production “somehow keeps the economy afloat“.