Strong growth in global LNG tanker fleet

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker fleet grew by 8.4% in 2025, reaching 804 ships, according to a report by the International Gas Union (IGU). An additional 301 ships will be built between now and 2031.

„The LNG shipping market remained under significant pressure in 2025, as limited growth in LNG supplies coincided with another large wave of ship deliveries. A total of 6,870 LNG trade voyages were recorded during the year, a decrease of 2.8% compared to 2024, reflecting the use of larger ships. In comparison, the active LNG tanker fleet increased to 804 ships by the end of 2025,” the report said.

This represents an increase of 8.4% compared to the previous year, when 79 LNG tankers were delivered in 2025. The fleet expansion has outpaced the growth of LNG trade, which has contributed to lower freight rates in all areas.

At the end of 2025, 301 new ships were ordered, equivalent to 37.4% of the current fleet. Of these, 107 tankers will be delivered in 2026, 96 in 2027, 61 in 2028, 25 in 2029 and six LNG tankers each in 2030 and 2031.

The demand for LNG tanker construction is supported by the expectation of significant new LNG production capacity worldwide, the IGU notes.