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Poland plans to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2027

Poland plans to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2027

For this year, the government has set a record $ 554 billion

Aug 21, 2026 13:53 40

Poland plans to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2027 - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The Polish authorities plan to increase defense spending in 2027 to 5% of GDP. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, opening a cabinet meeting dedicated to preparing the budget for next year.

“We have expensive priorities. First of all, security. 5% of the defense budget is on average twice as high as that of other NATO members“, Tusk said. His speech was broadcast on the social media channels of the Polish government office.

For 2026, the Polish authorities have also allocated a record 200 billion zlotys (54 billion USD), or 4.8% of GDP.