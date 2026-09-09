Steel and cast iron production in Ukraine is falling

Steel and cast iron production in Ukraine decreased by more than half at the end of August compared to 2025. This is evidenced by data from the Ukrmetallurgprom association of enterprises.

In August, the volume of steel produced decreased by 57.3% compared to the same period in 2025 to 277,000 tons. Compared to July, production decreased by 39.4%. The volume of cast iron production decreased by 65.6% year-on-year to 257.1 thousand tons. Compared to July, the figure decreased by 40.5%.

In addition, the production of commercial metal products decreased by 57.4% compared to August 2025.

On August 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported an attack on the Zaporozhstal metallurgical plant. The enterprise is included in the list of objects of strategic importance for the economy and security of Ukraine; its work has been completely stopped. On August 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported an attack on metallurgical plants in Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, supplying products for military production.

Then, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, head of the subcommittee on industry, Musa Magomedov, called the situation in the Ukrainian mining and metallurgical complex critical.