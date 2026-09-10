American fast food chain McDonald's has announced that it is reducing several menu items at some of its restaurants in Ukraine due to supply issues caused by prolonged airstrikes.

“Due to frequent and prolonged airstrikes, we are experiencing supply delays at our restaurants. In order to maintain stable availability of our most popular dishes, some restaurants are temporarily switching to a reduced menu,“ reads a post on Instagram.

McDonald's has warned customers that the menu may vary from location to location.

Last week, McDonald's in Ukraine reported supply issues, resulting in some menu items being unavailable at many of its restaurants.

Recently, there have been repeated reports of supply issues at stores in many cities in Ukraine. Ukrainian media have published numerous photos of empty supermarket shelves. In response, the country has already begun to impose restrictions on food purchases.