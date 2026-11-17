A technical problem in United Airlines' systems temporarily delayed departing flights in the United States on Monday afternoon. The airline said the disruption was resolved after about 90 minutes, but warned that residual delays were possible as the schedule was restored.

“We resolved a technical problem that delayed departures,” United Airlines said. The problem did not affect flights that were already in the air or United Express regional flights. The airline also said there was no indication that the outage was related to a cyberattack.

Problem with aircraft data

“There are no indications that this was a cybersecurity-related issue,” United Airlines said.

According to a memo from the pilots' union, the outage affected crew applications, communications and messaging systems. For a time, the airline was unable to provide final aircraft weights for departing flights.

These data are part of the pre-flight calculations for an aircraft's weight and balance. They include fuel, baggage, cargo and the number of passengers. They are needed to determine the parameters for a safe takeoff under the specific weather conditions and runway status.

The AP news agency reported that pilots had alerted flight dispatchers to a problem with a system that helps determine the final weight. A published audio recording of communications with air traffic control showed that crews had been instructed to remain at their gates until the system was operational.

Number of delays remains unclear

Reports differed on the scale of the disruption. AP reported around 600 delayed United flights on Monday evening, while CBS News cited 715 delays in the late afternoon. Both sources noted that it was unclear how many of those flights had been directly affected by the brief technical outage.

The problem emerged less than a week after a nationwide flight stoppage in the United States caused by a network failure at the Federal Aviation Administration. The consequences of that outage continued to disrupt airline schedules on Monday.

United Airlines passengers were urged to check their flight status through the company's app or website. After the systems were restored, the main challenge was rearranging aircraft and crews to normalize the schedule.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com, cbsnews.com