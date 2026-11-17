Wall Street’s three major indexes ended the first session of the week with sharp declines, led by sell-offs in technology and semiconductor companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to 51,608.17 points. S&P 500 fell 1.92% to 7,416.59 points, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.49% to 24,509.76 points.

The S&P 500 recorded its third consecutive losing session. The Nasdaq is now more than 10% below its record closing level from October 6, which, in market terminology, means that the index is in correction territory.

Nvidia Drags Down the Technology Sector

Nvidia shares fell 4.1%, extending losses following the departure of CEO Jensen Huang. This intensified doubts about the sustainability of the strong growth of companies linked to artificial intelligence.

The SOX semiconductor index fell 5.3%. Intel and Micron lost more than 7%, while shares of Alphabet, Amazon and Meta declined between 2.4% and 4.1%. Other companies hit particularly hard included Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer.

The sell-off intensified ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report, expected on November 17. Investors are also watching Anthropic’s initial public offering, planned for later in the week. The two events are important for assessing interest in companies developing artificial intelligence technologies.

Investors Also Await Signals from the Federal Reserve

“This is a swing between artificial intelligence-related stocks and a shift toward other parts of the market,” said Baird analyst Ross Mayfield.

Yields on U.S. government bonds fell after rising the previous week amid concerns about inflation. Oil prices also declined.

The Federal Reserve is due to release the minutes of its latest meeting on November 18. The document may provide additional guidance on policymakers’ views ahead of the next decision on interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said that artificial intelligence could accelerate economic growth, but warned that disappointing returns on investment and falling company valuations could lead to an economic slowdown and higher unemployment.

Sources: marketscreener.com, apnews.com